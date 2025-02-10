Several months later, Magazine Dreams has a new release date, so let’s circle back on what to expect from Majors’ turn as a bodybuilder.

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival debut of Magazine Dreams drew critical accolades for Jonathan Majors’ portrayal of a troubled (to put it mildly) bodybuilder who pushes himself to the brink of emotional and physical destruction. The film won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award at that lauded festival, and Searchlight Pictures acquired distribution rights with the movie being lauded as a breakout role for Majors that would take him beyond the MCU. That was before the Kang actor was found guilty of recklessly assaulting and harassing ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Months after Searchlight dropped the movie from its release schedule, Majors received probation and 52 weeks of a domestic violence intervention program.

Plot

Majors portrays Killian Maddox, a troubled and volatile amateur bodybuilder obsessed by his ambition to become a fitness icon. His all-consuming regimen propels him further into emotional isolation and self destruction. Aside from his self-punishing gym sessions (and steroid use), he juggles therapy sessions, his grocery store job, and sparse familial obligations while falling further into emotional isolation.

As heavy as those themes are, Majors’ journey to become jacked for this role is (of course) what made headlines from the movie’s press junkets. As Majors told Variety, he trained for “two hours, two times a day for the movie and a third time after wrap. Meanwhile, you eat six times a day. Lots of chicken. Lots of elk. That’s just for me. I like it.” From the movie’s synopsis:

Killian Maddox is consumed by his dream of becoming a world famous bodybuilder and one day gracing the cover of fitness magazines. He lives a lonely, regimented life, and his relentless drive for perfection only pushes him deeper towards self destruction, but beneath his tenacious pursuit of superstardom lies a desperate, aching need for human connection. As he battles both the limits of his physical body and his own inner demons, MAGAZINE DREAMS explores the lengths one man will go in his haunting quest for recognition in a world that often overlooks him.

Trailer

“Intense” barely begins to describe this full trailer released by Briarcliff Entertainment.