Marc Maron recently entertained everyone while revealing that he was flat-out happy not to have been cast in Avatar 2, and he’s here to detail more adventures in auditioning. This time around, he’s discussing a project that was smaller in scale but big on personality. Well, other than the role that Maron would have been going for, which didn’t appeal to him for a specific reason.

That film was Bad Education starring Hugh Jackman, and while talking with Ray Romano (who also appeared in the movie) on the Maron’s WTF podcast, the host revealed that he had apparently auditioned for the role of Jackman’s boyfriend. He decided that he didn’t want that part because the role simply wasn’t gay enough, via Indiewire:

“I thought I was auditioning for the role you had,” Maron told guest Ray Romano during his “WTF” podcast. “I just didn’t want to do it. I read the script and I said I don’t want to do it. It was for Hugh Jackman’s boyfriend. He’s got nothing in there.” Maron added, “I said, ‘If I’m going be gay in a movie, [Jackman] would be a good guy to be gay with, but there didn’t seem to be much to the role other than that.’ I said, ‘I’ll wait to be gay when there’s more gayness.'”

Fair enough. Here’s to hoping that Maron eventually finds that role, and if the acting thing stops working out, in addition to Maron’s domination of podcasting and enduring success in stand-up comedy, he could always carve out an advice columnist future. I’d be listening.

(Via Indiewire)