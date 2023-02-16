With a new comedy special to promote, comedian and prolific podcaster Marc Maron stepped in to field questions for the “Dear Prudence” advice column over at Slate. While he’s known for his acerbic comedy style, and can be a bit of a curmudgeon when the mood strikes, Maron actually did a pretty good job handling relationship queries, vehicular advice, and rude extended family members.

One particular question hit close to home when a woman asked how to handle an ex-husband who’s constantly bringing over books or DVDs and telling her that she has to read them. Turns out, Maron used to do something very similar until his ex-wife basically told him to knock it off. Via Slate:

I used to email my ex-wife once a year on a particular day for a particular reason. She would never respond. Eventually, she emailed back, “If I want to hear from you, I’ll let you know.” It was succinct and understood. I was the annoying guy. Granted, she hates me, but that’s not the point. Your ex probably has no idea that he’s crossing a line. I think it’s totally correct for you to tell him that it makes you uncomfortable and you think it’s inappropriate. If he gets hurt, fine—makes it easier. You have to move on. It’s been long enough. It’s unfair for him to try to hold on to you like he is—which is exactly what he’s doing.

Maron also had some solid advice for a woman whose in-laws refused to respect her and husband’s rules about posting their daughter’s pictures on social media. You can read the justifiably blunt advice and others at Slate.

Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark is now streaming on HBO Max.

