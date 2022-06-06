After gaining an impressive amount of praise for her role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and then being cast in a highly-anticipated A24 film alongside Pete Davidson, the only logical next step for Maria Bakalova is to join the MCU (right?) and she is doing just that!

Deadline reports that the actress will have a “key role” in the upcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, which is expected to be released next May. Details of Bakalova’s involvement are slim, and the key cast wrapped up filming last week, but we all know how much Marvel loves adding in their post-credits easter eggs, so anything can happen. The third installment of Guardians is expected to be director Sean Gunn’s last in the franchise.

After receiving an Academy Award nomination for her performance in Borat Subsequent MovieFilm, Bakalova also starred in Jud Apatow’s The Bubble, the pandemic movie that was a bit of a mess, alongside Karen Gillilan, who also stars as Nebula in the MCU.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 also stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Elizabeth Debicki, and Will Poulter. Several more stars have recently been announced, like The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior, so perhaps they are gearing up for the next generation of the quirky space gang.

