The Bubble is no Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest, but it still looks fun. The Judd Apatow-directed comedy follows a group of actors and actresses who are stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel while they attempt to complete the sixth film in the dinosaurs franchise. There’s drinking, hookups, bad green screen, helicopter escapades, dancing dinosaur TikToks, and David Duchovny snorting drugs off Keegan-Michael Key’s bald head and telling a British man, “Stop being Benedict Cumberbatch.” Best of all, unlike much of Apatow’s recent work, The Bubble is under two hours.

The Bubble was supposedly inspired by Jurassic World Dominion, “which faced numerous pandemic-related delays that forced the cast to remain in the U.K. for months,” according to Variety, including production stopping and restarting several times due to positive COVID-19 tests. Hopefully Karen Gillan got the inside scoop from Jurassic star Chris Pratt while they were filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 together.

The Bubble, which was written by Apatow and Pam Brady (South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut and Team America: World Police writer, Lady Dynamite creator) and also stars Pedro Pascal, Leslie Mann, Rob Delaney, Iris Apatow, Peter Serafinowicz, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm breakout Maria Bakalova, hits Netflix on April 1.