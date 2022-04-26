If Candyman (and more recently, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair) has taught us anything, it’s that you should never play a game that involves saying the same word multiple times. It’s a lesson that’s ignored in Bodies Bodies Bodies.

The new A24 horror-comedy, which stars Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova (Tutar from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Rachel Sennott, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Lee Pace, and Pete Davidson, follows a rich group of friends who take shelter at a mansion to party during a hurricane. To pass the time, they play “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” which apparently involves slapping people in the face (how timely). “I get so stressed out every time we play it, someone always ends up crying,” one of the trust fund kids says in the “toxic” trailer above. It goes beyond crying and slapping, through: there’s also blood, drugs, a dead friend, and Davidson pointing out the obvious. “I just look like I f*ck,” he says. “You know what I mean? I look like I f*ck. And that’s the vibe I like to put out there.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.

Bodies Bodies Bodies, which premiered at SXSW to strong reviews, opens on August 5.