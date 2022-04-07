Mark Wahlberg, who famously rises from sleep at about 2:30 am to squeeze in the first of his many daily workouts, took quite a turn for his upcoming movie, Father Stu. In the film, he portrays the real-life Reverend Stuart Long, a boxer-turned-priest, and as such, Wahlberg couldn’t portray the role with his usual swole physique. Such career sacrifices demand body transformations, and instead of hitting the gym like most actors do in order to achieve change, he had to, uh, stop that routine.

This movie’s release (it now arrives in theaters on April 13) got pushed back because of the global situation, and so, Wahlberg now has to supplement the details that he already discussed, such as how he ate up to 11,000 calories per day, which resulted in him pulling off this stunning transformation in only three weeks:

That doesn’t seem like a great boomerang routine for the bod, but it gets worse. While speaking to E! Online, the former Marky Mark revealed his menu, which included a daily glass of olive oil. Major yikes:

“I wasn’t eating anything that you would think, ‘Oh my God, I get to sit on the couch and eat ice cream and pizzas.’ I tried to do it in a healthy way. It was a dozen eggs and a dozen pieces of bacon, two baked potatoes, a Porterhouse steak, two bowls of white rice, and a glass of olive oil. The first two weeks were high proteins. The second two weeks were a lot of carbs. The last two weeks starches, and then sodium, just to kind of get as bloated as possible.”

Yeah, even if Wahlberg thinks that this was the “healthy” way, one’s arteries still can’t be happy with an excess amount of the “good” fat that comes in olive oil. Also, it sounds pretty disgusting to have to chug any type of oil. Previously, Wahlberg called the diet “fun for about an hour” and more difficult than losing weight would be for a role. Neither one sounds like a great time, but awards, man.

