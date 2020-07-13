The Eternals star Kumail Nanjani has “come to hate” sharing his shirtless photos with the world, but another member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has no such regrets. Over the weekend, Tom Holland, best known for playing Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home (and for not keeping his darn trap shut), revealed he’s been training for his new movie Uncharted with the thirstiest of thirst pics.

“When working with @markwahlberg you gotta get after it!” Holland wrote, referring to Wahlberg’s infamous 2:30 a.m. workouts. In case you need a reminder:

2:30 a.m.: Wake up

2:45 a.m.: Prayer time

3:15 a.m.: Breakfast

3:40 to 5:15 a.m.: Workout

5:30 a.m.: Post-workout meal

6:00 a.m.: Shower

7:30 a.m.: Golf

8:00 a.m.: Snack

9:30 a.m.: Cryo chamber recovery

10:30 a.m.: Snack

11:00 a.m.: Family time/meetings/work calls

1:00 p.m.: Lunch

2:00 p.m.: Meetings/work calls

3:00 p.m.: Pick up kids at school

3:30 p.m.: Snack

4:00 p.m.: Workout #2

5:00 p.m.: Shower

5:30 p.m.: Dinner/family time

7:30 p.m.: Bedtime

Tag yourself, I’m 7:30 p.m. bedtime.

Holland’s had a lot of time to prepare for Uncharted. The big-screen adaptation of the popular video game franchise has been in development since 2008, with the Spider-Man star joining in 2017. It’s gone through multiple (white male) directors, from David O. Russell to Neil Burger to Seth Gordon to Shawn Levy to Dan Trachtenberg to Travis Knight to Ruben Fleischer, and a delayed release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it looks like Tom Holland is ready!

Uncharted is scheduled to come out on October 8, 2021.