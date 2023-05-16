Martin Scorsese is an 80-year-old with the energy of a 30-year-old. His passion for cinema has yet to be extinguished, even though he’s (and this is a horrible thing to think about and I’m sorry to even put it in your head) closer to the end than the beginning.

In an interview with Deadline ahead of the world premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, the director was asked if he still has “the fire” to continue making movies. “Got to. Got to. Yeah. I wish I could take a break for eight weeks and make a film at the same time [laughs]. The whole world has opened up to me, but it’s too late. It’s too late,” he answered.

Scorsese continued, “I’m old. I read stuff. I see things. I want to tell stories, and there’s no more time. Kurosawa, when he got his Oscar, when George [Lucas] and Steven [Spielberg] gave it to him, he said, ‘I’m only now beginning to see the possibility of what cinema could be, and it’s too late.’ He was 83. At the time, I said, ‘What does he mean?’ Now I know what he means.”

Maybe — and hear me out — Scorsese will live until he’s 150 years old and explore these possibilities of cinema. The utter vibes of this photo probably added another 30 years to his life (although Marvel dorks took five years off).

This broke my heart, man. Just broke my heart. https://t.co/p56ytGMssh pic.twitter.com/HSbJM1A7MN — Devarsi Ghosh (@devarsighosh) May 16, 2023

Even I'd contribute my life to Scorsese so that he can make more films. His impact on Hollywood, on every cinema loving guy and on me personally has been immense. https://t.co/bGziATFSsD pic.twitter.com/sfWozyEIkc — Suryansh (@SaltatoryHours) May 16, 2023

Me praying to God to let Marty live forever. https://t.co/AVL6FUPhSd pic.twitter.com/aefsQ0q3dq — DudermanBoyo (@DudermanBoyo) May 16, 2023

I feel immensely bummed out in a way that’s indescribable. I do hope when its time to leave things behind, he can take comfort in knowing his legacy will forever be remembered. https://t.co/KToq7wKSmf — wolf 🐺 (@autremorn) May 16, 2023

begging the grim reaper to take me instead https://t.co/H0Y9z7R31F — drew 🕸️ succession spoilers (@fabelmansfilm) May 16, 2023

i did not plan to end my day like this https://t.co/697QXdEeZF pic.twitter.com/KrzIoF5nbx — miss misery (@paranoia4ndroid) May 16, 2023

the kicker of this (great) interview w/ Scorsese about Killers Of The Flower Moon is making me tear up this morning 🥲 https://t.co/sCIk3Pt24L pic.twitter.com/z6zg8AZe1O — Chris Osborn (@Chris_Osborn) May 16, 2023

(Via Deadline)