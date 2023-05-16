martin scorsese
Martin Scorsese’s Quote About There Being ‘No More Time’ And How It’s ‘Too Late’ For Him Is Breaking People’s Hearts

Martin Scorsese is an 80-year-old with the energy of a 30-year-old. His passion for cinema has yet to be extinguished, even though he’s (and this is a horrible thing to think about and I’m sorry to even put it in your head) closer to the end than the beginning.

In an interview with Deadline ahead of the world premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, the director was asked if he still has “the fire” to continue making movies. “Got to. Got to. Yeah. I wish I could take a break for eight weeks and make a film at the same time [laughs]. The whole world has opened up to me, but it’s too late. It’s too late,” he answered.

Scorsese continued, “I’m old. I read stuff. I see things. I want to tell stories, and there’s no more time. Kurosawa, when he got his Oscar, when George [Lucas] and Steven [Spielberg] gave it to him, he said, ‘I’m only now beginning to see the possibility of what cinema could be, and it’s too late.’ He was 83. At the time, I said, ‘What does he mean?’ Now I know what he means.”

Maybe — and hear me out — Scorsese will live until he’s 150 years old and explore these possibilities of cinema. The utter vibes of this photo probably added another 30 years to his life (although Marvel dorks took five years off).

(Via Deadline)

