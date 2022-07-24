It was subtitled Endgame, but that doesn’t mean it was the end. The last Avengers movie closed things out with a bang, and in turn became the second highest grossing ever made (not adjusted for inflation). Since then, the MCU has gotten ever more complicated, with new characters, the addition of TV shows, and that dang multiverse. But Kevin Feige and company haven’t forgotten about bringing the team together.

At this weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios announced two new Avengers movies, which will be released about six months apart in 2025. They already have titles, too: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (set for May 2, 2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (November 7 of the same year). The pair will close out Phase 6 of the MCU. (For reference, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will bring to an end Phase 4.)

Who or what is Kang? It’s the time-traveling baddie Jonathan Majors plays in the forthcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which isn’t due in theaters till February. A version of the character was also mentioned in Loki. Secret Wars, meanwhile, almost certainly involves writer Jonathan Hickman’s comics run of the same name from 2015 through the following year, which involved lots of multiverse madness (and which was in fact directly referenced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).

Endgame brought an end to the runs of numerous Avengers. By the time Kang Dynasty arrives, some new ones will have joined the gang, including Blade, the Thunderbolts, and the latest attempt to give the Fantastic Four a proper movie, which has not always been easy.

