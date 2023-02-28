Before his new Calvin Klein underwear ad broke the internet, Michael B. Jordan knew he needed to give one important person a heads up: His mom. While walking the red carpet for Creed III, the actor/director revealed that he apologized to his mother once he knew the sexy pics were about to drop.

“I was like, my mama gon’ have to see this. Let me call her and be like, ‘I’m sorry. It’s out here,'” Jordan told ET Canada. “My business all out in the streets — literally.”

Embarrassing chats with mom aside, Jordan is actually proud of his first time modeling for Calvin Klein and loves how it made his directorial debut for Creed III feel even bigger:

“This was like, a moment, you know? Just to have everything come together at one time, it feels great,” he gushed. “And to be able to share that moment with my other actors, who are having a moment of their own as well, it just feels special. It feels like everything is happening at the right time.”

You can see Jordan’s Calvin Klein ad below:

Speaking of moments, the actor also got to have a little comeuppance during the Creed III premiere. Jordan was interviewed by The Morning Hustle‘s Lore’l, who used to be one of the kids that teased him in high school because of his name and his penchant for carrying around headshots.

“I was the corny kid, right?” Jordan said to a surprised Lore’l, who didn’t expect the actor to know about her confession on a recent podcast. Fortunately, Jordan was all class. “I heard it. I heard it. It’s all good.”

