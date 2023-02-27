Michael B. Jordan got one heck of a chance to rise above some high school teasing from back in the day. While walking the red carpet for Creed III, the actor/director took a minute to field some questions from The Morning Hustle host Lore’l. Turns out, the two of them went to Chad Science Academy in Newark together, and Lore’l had recently admitted on a podcast how everyone in school used to make fun of Jordan because of his name. Also, The Wire star used to bring headshots to school, which his classmates capitalized on.

“We teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan. Let’s start there, and he was no Michael Jordan,” Lore’l said on the podcast via NME. “And he also would come to school with a headshot. We lived in Newark, that’s the hood. We would make fun of him like, ‘What you gonna do with your stupid headshot!?’ And now look at him!”

When Lore’l caught up with Jordan on the red carpet, he surprised her by revealing she heard what he said:

“[I was] the corny kid, right?” he replied, referencing her recent podcast chat. “I did not say that! [I was] misquoted, for sure,” she replied, though Jordan noted: “I heard it. I heard it. It’s all good. What’s up?” “I said we used to make fun of the name,” she then said. “But yeah, he is obviously killing things out here.”

In an attempt to make things right, Lore’l tried to tell Jordan that he’s “not corny anymore,” and he responded by… walking away. So, okay yeah, maybe things got a little awkward.

