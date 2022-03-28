Call me crazy, but If I directed movies with lots of visual effects, you know who I wouldn’t want to piss off? The visual effects team. But that’s the difference between me and Michael Bay. Well, that, and Winston Churchill’s grandson has never defended me for draping his grandfather’s home in Nazi imagery. But mostly the VFX thing.

In an interview with French outlet Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont, Bay discussed the special effects in Ambulance, his new movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and an ambulance. “All those explosions and cars flipping, that’s all real. That’s all live, real, ratchets,” he said. “It looks very dangerous [and] it could be very dangerous if you don’t know what the hell you’re doing. Most of it is real stunts. There’s very few blue screen shots on the movie. There’s not a lot of CGI. Some of the CGI is sh*t in this movie. There’s a couple shots that I wasn’t happy with, okay? Alright.”

Bay may have issues with Ambulance, but if the Rotten Tomatoes score holds, the action-thriller will be the best-reviewed movie of his career. It currently has a 76 percent “Fresh” rating, compared to 68 percent for The Rock (should be higher), 58 percent for Transformers (that’s about right), and 50 percent for Pain and Gain (WAY too low). In last place: Transformers: The Last Knight with 15 percent. No notes on the CGI there.

Ambulance opens on April 8.

