If you and your pals spend an evening singing Tiffany cover songs into your hairbrushes and exploring dilapidated buildings, there’s a solid chance one of you is gonna get full-on possessed by a demon. That denim jacket offers no protection against the dark supernatural hordes of Satan.

Hopefully, you’ll have the power of best friendship if the worst happens, just like in My Best Friend’s Exorcism. The film, based on the excellent Grady Hendrix novel, features Abby (Eighth Grade‘s Elsie Fisher) and Gretchen (Amiah Miller), two high school buds with BFF necklaces and a demon battle in their future. Cue the creepy, slowed-down Tiffany song!

This trailer looks super fun, especially because it looks like they’ve let Chris Lowell off the leash to be as weird as he wants to be in the wardrobe he stole from the GLOW set. Hendrix has a knack for smushing different genre concepts into horror, and the production — led by director Damon Thomas (Killing Eve, Penny Dreadful) and writer Jenna Lamia — seems to have captured that spirit. Even without name-dropping “The Director of Freaky and Happy Death Day” as a producer, it’s got some clear Christopher Landon vibes. Bright colors and snarky jabs. Classic Captain Howdy horror behavior followed by self-aware gags. In other words, it looks great.

My Best Friend’s Exorcism hits Amazon Prime September 30th, so you’ll have plenty of time to wash the vomit out of your Lacoste shirt by Halloween.