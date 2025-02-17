Is ‘Ne Zha 2’ Streaming Online Anywhere?

One of the highest-grossing movies ever came out this year. No, not Paddington 3, unfortunately.
The record-breaking blockbuster is Ne Zha 2, a Chinese animated fantasy-adventure film that was released on January 29 and is already the world’s highest-grossing movie of all-time in a single market, with over $1.6 billion in ticket sales in China alone. The sequel to 2019’s Ne Zha made an additional $7.2 million during its debut weekend at the North American box office.
All told, Ne Zha 2 will soon surpass 2019’s The Lion King to become the 10th top-grossing movie ever. By this time next week, it should leapfrog Jurassic World, Inside Out 2, and maybe even Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well.
“But where can I see it?” you might be wondering.
How To Watch Ne Zha 2
The easiest way is to go to your local cinema: Ne Zha 2 is playing in over 600 theaters across the U.S. and Canada (you can see the full list here). If it’s not screening anywhere near you, however, you’ll have to wait until it’s on streaming. There’s unfortunately no streaming information available yet.
Here’s the plot synopsis for Ne Zha 2:
After the heavenly lightning, although Ne Zha and Ao Bing survived by becoming Spirits, they would soon dissipate completely. Taiyi plans to rebuild Ne Zha and Ao Bing’s mortal bodies with the Seven-colored Precious Lotus. However, during the process of reconstruction, numerous obstacles arise. What will become of the fate of Ne Zha and Ao Bing?
Check out the trailer below.