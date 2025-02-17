Is ‘Ne Zha 2’ Streaming Online Anywhere?

One of the highest-grossing movies ever came out this year. No, not Paddington 3, unfortunately.

The record-breaking blockbuster is Ne Zha 2, a Chinese animated fantasy-adventure film that was released on January 29 and is already the world’s highest-grossing movie of all-time in a single market, with over $1.6 billion in ticket sales in China alone. The sequel to 2019’s Ne Zha made an additional $7.2 million during its debut weekend at the North American box office.

All told, Ne Zha 2 will soon surpass 2019’s The Lion King to become the 10th top-grossing movie ever. By this time next week, it should leapfrog Jurassic World, Inside Out 2, and maybe even Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well.

“But where can I see it?” you might be wondering.