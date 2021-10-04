Everyone is their own worst critic, but not all are quite as ruthless (or as smoothly voiced) as the one wreaking havoc in Olivia Munn’s head in the trailer for Violet. In the feature film directorial debut of writer and actress Justine Bateman (Family Ties, Desperate Housewives, Californication), Munn plays Violet, a woman crippled by anxiety in the form of cutting, and pessimistic internal monologues delivered by Justin Theroux. After debuting earlier this year at SXSW, the acclaimed film is scheduled to be released in a limited release on October 29, followed by streaming services on November 9 — and based on the film’s official synopsis, it seems like one you don’t want to miss:

“What would you do if you weren’t afraid? Justine Bateman’s intriguing and immersive debut film follows Violet Calder (Olivia Munn) as she realizes that she can no longer ignore the daily barrage of self-criticisms (voiced by Justin Theroux) that clouds her life. These self-criticisms cause her to make fear-based decisions and hold her back from the kind of professional, personal, and romantic life she knows she wants. Unsure how to live a life free from that self-doubt, like her childhood friend Red (Luke Bracey), Violet realizes she has no choice but to travel the road that is more frightening to her than the fear that holds her back: Doing everything differently.”

The heavy-weight role for Munn comes following her starring in the Netflix rom-com Love, Wedding, Repeat just last year, and shortly after she and comedian John Mulaney broke the internet with their shocking baby announcement.

In addition to Munn and Theroux, Luke Bracey, Laura San Giacomo, Jason Dohring, Zachary Gordon, Todd Stashwick, and Colleen Camp all star in the upcoming drama that is coming to select theaters on October 29. While Violet’s theatrical run is looking to be quite small, rest assured it’ll be on video on demand on November 9.