Among all the Harley Quinn and/or the Joker projects in various stages of development, the most intriguing is undoubtedly Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). The Suicide Squad spin-off, directed by Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs) and written by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee), stars Margot Robbie as the Cupid of Crime who joins forces with a “girl gang,” Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), to protect first-Batgirl Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco). But that’s not the most exciting part. This is.

I'll be a little busy this week. #BirdsOfPrey #HarleyQuinn & #TheJoker broke up. She has a few new interesting friends. They do NOT like me. #huntress #blackcanary #DCcomics #warnerbros via my MAIN PAGE: RobertCatrini on imdb .com. IG: robertcatrini_sagactor — Robert Catrini (@robertcatrini) February 4, 2019

“I’ll be a little busy this week. #BirdsOfPrey #HarleyQuinn & #TheJoker broke up. She has a few new interesting friends. They do NOT like me,” tweeted actor Robert Catrini, who plays Stefano Galante in Birds of Prey, according to his IMDb page. That’s the closest we’ve come to official confirmation that Harley and Joker (Jared “Damaged” Leto) aren’t together anymore after he rescued her from Belle Reve Penitentiary at the end of Suicide Squad, although it’s not a total surprise: set photos have hinted at the breakup (Harley literally crossed “Puddin” out of her life), and she’s sporting a “Bruce” collar in the first-look pic.

Also, the word “Emancipation” is right there in the title, implying that Harley Quinn is free from ever having to visit Hot Topic with the Joker ever again.

Birds of Prey, Etc. opens on February 7, 2020.

