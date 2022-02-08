While everyone is busy gushing and/or crying about the 2022 Oscar Nominees, comedian and ferry boat aficionado Pete Davidson quietly discussed Kim Kardashian with People, no-so-subtly calling her his girlfriend for the first time.
When asked how Pete handles fame (which is seemingly what everyone has been asking him for the past three years or so) the SNL regular said he is a pretty laid-back guy when he’s not working. “Most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,” Davidson said, “Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much.” This is the first time Davidson has publicly addressed Kardashian as his significant other. He has yet to comment on Kanye West wanting to beat his ass.
The two have been allegedly together since Kardashian hosted SNL in October, after they played Aladdin and Jasmine in a sketch. Kardashian’s ex Kanye does not approve. Davidson didn’t say anything else about Kardashian, but he has a prayer candle that looks suspiciously like the businesswoman on the table behind him, next to a bong. Who knew the man was so religious?!
In regards to his fame, Davidson insists his life hasn’t changed much “Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin’ Donuts. But other than that, it’s pretty fine.”
True, but that never stopped Ben Affleck.