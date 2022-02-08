While everyone is busy gushing and/or crying about the 2022 Oscar Nominees, comedian and ferry boat aficionado Pete Davidson quietly discussed Kim Kardashian with People, no-so-subtly calling her his girlfriend for the first time.

When asked how Pete handles fame (which is seemingly what everyone has been asking him for the past three years or so) the SNL regular said he is a pretty laid-back guy when he’s not working. “Most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,” Davidson said, “Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much.” This is the first time Davidson has publicly addressed Kardashian as his significant other. He has yet to comment on Kanye West wanting to beat his ass.