Oppenheimer will be shown in multiplexes, indie theaters, drive-in theaters, the crappy TV on airplanes, and your friend’s Nintendo DS. But if you want to see Christopher Nolan’s 12th film the “correct” way, you’ll need a IMAX 70mm screening — assuming you can find one.

“The sharpness and the clarity and the depth of the image is unparalleled,” Nolan told the Associated Press about shooting with IMAX film cameras. “The headline, for me, is by shooting on IMAX 70mm film, you’re really letting the screen disappear. You’re getting a feeling of 3D without the glasses. You’ve got a huge screen and you’re filling the peripheral vision of the audience. You’re immersing them in the world of the film.” The “gold standard” of Oppenheimer, as Nolan put it, will only play in 30 theaters for a limited time (not limited enough for Tom Cruise). If you live in New Hampshire, buy a plane ticket now.

Here they are:

Arizona

Harkins Arizona Mills 25 & IMAX – Tempe, AZ

California

AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX – San Francisco, CA

Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood & IMAX – Universal City, CA

TCL Chinese Theater IMAX – Hollywood CA

Regal Edwards Ontario Palace & IMAX – Ontario, CA

Regal Irvine Spectrum 21 + IMAX – Irvine CA

Esquire IMAX – Sacramento, CA

Regal Hacienda Crossings & IMAX – Dublin, CA

Florida

AutoNation IMAX, Museum of Discovery & Science – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Georgia

Regal Mall of Georgia & IMAX – Buford, GA

Indiana

IMAX Theatre at Indiana State Museum – Indianapolis, IN

Michigan

Chrysler IMAX Dome Theatre, Michigan Science Center – Detroit, MI

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North & IMAX – Grand Rapids, MI

New York

AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX – New York, NY

Pennsylvania

Regal UA King of Prussia & IMAX – King of Prussia, PA

Rhode Island

Providence Place Cinemas 16 and IMAX – Providence, RI

Texas

AMC Rivercenter 11 & IMAX – San Antonio, TX

Cinemark 17 & IMAX – Dallas, TX

Tennessee

Regal Opry Mills & IMAX – Nashville, TN

The rest of the screenings are in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Czech Republic. You can see the full list here.

(Via IMAX)