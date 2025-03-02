Here’s The Full List Of 2025 Oscar Winners So Far

The 97th Annual Academy Awards are in full swing with several high-profile nominees vying for glory. Those include Wicked (which will lend Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for the opening ceremonies despite its lack of a song nod), The Substance (will it finally be Demi Moore’s year?), and Anora (as a deserved frontrunner in multiple categories including Mikey Madison going up against Moore for Best Actress). The Best Actor competition will be intense as well with Timothée Chalamet ready to be considered one of the greats.

We’ll be updating this complete winners list as more awards are announced, so make sure to keep checking back. Winners will be marked in bold.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Substance

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Adapted Screenplay

Conclave

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Costume Design

Wicked

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Best Animated Short Film

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Beautiful Men

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit

The Wild Robot

Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Yura Borisov, Anora

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice