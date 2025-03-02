Here’s The Full List Of 2025 Oscar Winners So Far

The 97th Annual Academy Awards are in full swing with several high-profile nominees vying for glory. Those include Wicked (which will lend Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for the opening ceremonies despite its lack of a song nod), The Substance (will it finally be Demi Moore’s year?), and Anora (as a deserved frontrunner in multiple categories including Mikey Madison going up against Moore for Best Actress). The Best Actor competition will be intense as well with Timothée Chalamet ready to be considered one of the greats.
We’ll be updating this complete winners list as more awards are announced, so make sure to keep checking back. Winners will be marked in bold.
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The Substance
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Adapted Screenplay
Conclave
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Best Original Screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Best Costume Design
Wicked
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Best Animated Short Film
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Beautiful Men
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Best Animated Feature
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit
The Wild Robot
Best Supporting Actor
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Yura Borisov, Anora
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Perez
The Substance
Best Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez
Best Live-Action Short Film
A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent
Best Original Song
“El Mal,” Emilia Pérez
“The Journey,” The Six Triple Eight
“Like A Bird,” Sing Sing
“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez
“Never Too Late,” Elton John Never Too Late
Best Original Score
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Documentary
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelean War
Sugar Cane
Best Documentary Short Subject
Death By Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Best International Film
I’m Still Here
The Girl with The Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of a Sacred Fig
Flow
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Film Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Best Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom Planet Apes
Wicked
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
You can watch The Oscars on ABC and stream them on Hulu.