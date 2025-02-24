We’re now a bit over a week away from the 2025 Oscars, which are set to air on March 2. As the date approaches, a clearer picture of what the Conan O’Brien-hosted 97th Annual Academy Awards will look like is starting to come into focus: The Hollywood Reporter reports that Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are set to perform during the broadcast.

Wicked didn’t pick up a Best Original Song nomination (Wicked songs have been around for a wicked long time), but it is otherwise heavily nominated, as it’s up for Best Picture, Best Actress for Erivo, Best Supporting Actress for Grande, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup And Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

Meanwhile, Grande recently addressed some of the less wholesome fan art of her and Erivo’s characters that exists out there on the internet, saying, “I wish I could unsee some things. I mean, wow, I had a feeling, but I didn’t know it would be on this scale or this graphic.” She was also recently asked if getting an Oscar nod is betting than being Grammy-nominated, but she pleaded the fifth.

Find the full list of Oscar nominations here.