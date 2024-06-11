Josh O’Connor loves Ratatouille. A lot. And he used the press tour for Challengers to frequently discuss his admiration for the Pixar film, including the revelation that he brought co-stars Zendaya and Mike Faist over to his place to… watch Ratatouille. It’s unknown if they dined on churros. There’s even a fan campaign to have O’Connor play human chef Alfredo in a live-action remake, which is a terrible idea but I respect the hustle.

Time brought up O’Connor’s Ratatouille obsession during an interview with Pixar’s CCO Pete Docter. This turned into a question about whether the animation studio would ever dabble in live action.

“No, and this might bite me in the butt for saying it, but it sort of bothers me. I like making movies that are original and unique to themselves. To remake it, it’s not very interesting to me personally,” Docter replied. He continued, “So much of what we create only works because of the rules of the [animated] world. So if you have a human walk into a house that floats, your mind goes, ‘Wait a second. Hold on. Houses are super heavy. How are balloons lifting the house?’ But if you have a cartoon guy and he stands there in the house, you go, ‘Okay, I’ll buy it.’ The worlds that we’ve built just don’t translate very easily.”

If you want to see Josh O’Connor with a rat, look up “hot rodent men.”

Pixar’s next animated movie, Inside Out 2, comes out later this week.

