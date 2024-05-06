Ah, the Met Gala, my favorite time of the year to have opinions on impossibly gorgeous people in their finest outfits while I’m at home scrolling Twitter in a hoodie and gym shorts. Not the gym shorts with the hole in the back, though. These are my fashionable gym shorts.

The 2024 Met Gala theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” and the dress code is “The Garden of Time.” But it should be “Tennis” and “More Tennis” because arguably the most anticipated attendees of fashion’s biggest night are Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor, the stars of Challengers.

The threesome, I mean, trio from the year’s sexiest movie won’t be arriving together — unless… — but all three are on the guest list. In fact, Zendaya, the belle of every ball, is one of this year’s Met Gala hosts, along with Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

During a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Zendaya talked about her history with the Met Gala. “I first went when I was 18 years old, and Law [Roach] and I, my stylist, we’ve been working together since I was like 14 years old,” she said. “But I remember being 18 and it was such an exciting and new experience. But still terrifying.”

If Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ Challengers score isn’t playing when Zendaya arrives, someone messed up.