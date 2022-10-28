The thing I like most about the trailer for Plane — the movie where Gerard Butler flies a plane — is that it packs more into about 150 seconds than most movies can fit into two hours. There is honestly so much going on here. Too much, probably, which is in no way a complaint. This sucker opens with Gerard Butler sipping coffee as passengers board the commercial flight he is in charge of flying safely from one airport to another and ends with him running through the jungle with a possibly wrongly convicted murderer at his side and both of them are carrying automatic weapons and/or sledgehammers. More movie trailers should do this. Like, exactly this. Just use this as the trailer for every movie whether it is about Gerard Butler flying a plane or not. I don’t know if I’ll ever see this movie from beginning to end — I have a strong suspicion I’ll catch chunks of it on basic cable at various points over the next five years — but I do know this: I have watched this trailer at least 10 times since it premiered less than 24 hours ago. I recommend you do the same. I mean…

Look at this.

LOOK AT IT.

Here’s what we’re going to do. You’re going to watch that trailer two or three more times to really soak in all the wild junk that’s happening here and then you are going to meet me below for a discussion of the wild junk we all just saw. I’m going to rank it from least to most wild. It’s going to be really dumb. I’m pretty excited.

Okay… here we go.