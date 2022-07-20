The internet’s favorite geeky trio (not that one) Please Don’t Destroy, has been on fire lately. The guys not only have been stealing the show on Saturday Night Live, but they also regularly go viral over their insane skits that feel right out of a millennial humor fever dream. Now, the boys have a new project: a movie!

It will be strange to see any of their content in a form longer than 3 minutes, but they have enlisted the help of Judd Apatow, so he will probably make it work! Apatow is known for his iconic early 2000s comedies like Knocked Up and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, as well as working with just about every other talented young comedy figure of last decade or so, which makes all of this feel right.

The movie will be written by Please Don’t Destroy, which is compiled of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy. Apatow will produce the film, which reportedly centers on three life-long friends who become disillusioned with everyday life, so they set off to find a buried treasure on a nearby mountain. Hopefully, it’s not inspired by real life?

In addition to writing the movie, Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy will also star in and executive produce the film. Production for the film has already begun in North Carolina, with additional cast members expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Perhaps they can use some of their new star power to get Taylor Swift on board.

