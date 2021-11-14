Despite the fact thaht her first appearance on Saturday Night Live tonight was on the lengthier side, Taylor Swift still came back for more. Though she already debuted the new ten-minute version of “All Too Well” on the release day of her new Red (Taylor’s Version) album, the hinted-at SNL performance of the song was the one that most people were able to see — and it was nothing short of incredible. Always eager to keep her hungry fans happy, though, Taylor did show up for song number two later on in the show.

Well, sort of. No, it wasn’t to perform “Nothing New” her new collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers — who made headlines when she smashed a guitar during her own SNL appearance a few months ago — but another well known SNL personality instead. Taylor showed up in a skit entitled “Three Sad Virgins” to help Pete Davidson roast Ben Marshall, John Higgins, Martin Herlihy, aka members of the sketch comedy group Please Don’t Destroy. First, Pete kicks off the music video by repeatedly mocking the boys, including within a Dune-set packed with sand, and right when they’re finally insisting he stop, Taylor shows up to roast them even further. But there’s nothing like getting your handed to you by Taylor Swift. Check out the sketch up top. Come for the Pete Davidson/Taylor Swift collab, stay to see them rapping the end of the song together.