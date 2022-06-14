This sends the investigation…into a whole new direction!! The latest trailer for season two of the best show about two old guys and a twenty-something solving crime is here!

Only Murders In The Building season two will premiere on Hulu on June 28th. The season brings in a handful of new guest stars, including Cara Delevingne, Michael Rapaport, Shirley McLaine, and Amy Schumer. Of course, the rest of the gang is back, including Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, in the best trio of the century.

Season two picks up where season one left off, with the gang being investigated for murder while also hosting their fan-favorite podcast. Just the life of a few typical New Yorkers! Here is the official synopsis: “Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.”

Gomez, who has already had a very busy year, shared the trailer on Twitter, expressing her excitement. “I’m so excited for y’all to see Season 2-coming so soon!”

I’m so excited for y’all to see Season 2-coming so soon! pic.twitter.com/ISCEHXpiIf — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) June 14, 2022

