Podcaster, filmmaker, and cinephile Quentin Tarantino just announced his book tour. Tarantino is taking himself on a little U.S. tour in honor of the release of his first non-fiction book, Cinema Speculation.

Here’s a description of the book, from its publisher, Harper Collins:

In addition to being among the most celebrated of contemporary filmmakers, Quentin Tarantino is possibly the most joyously infectious movie lover alive. For years he has touted in interviews his eventual turn to writing books about films. Now, with Cinema Speculation, the time has come, and the results are everything his passionate fans—and all movie lovers—could have hoped for. Organized around key American films from the 1970s, all of which he first saw as a young moviegoer at the time this book is as intellectually rigorous and insightful as it is rollicking and entertaining. At once film criticism, film theory, a feat of reporting, and wonderful personal history, it is all written in the singular voice recognizable immediately as QT’s and with the rare perspective about cinema possible only from one of the greatest practitioners of the artform ever.

The book comes out on November 1, and Tarantino’s tour begins on November 3 in Los Angeles. It ends on November 16 in New York City.

Here are the tour dates and locations below:

November 3: Los Angeles, CA at The Theatre at Ace Hotel

November 7: San Francisco, CA at Castro Theatre

November 9 & 10: Portland, OR at Hollywood Theatre

November 12: Austin, TX at Paramount Theatre

November 16: New York, NY at The Town Hall

Tickets for Tarantino’s Cinema Speculation tour will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10am ET.