Star Wars has been turning kids — and adults — into lifelong obsessees for over four decades now, with no sign of abating. Surely some parents are worried that it will consume their children’s lives. That’s what Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig have worried about. In a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the former admitted she and her husband came up with a simple way to stop their daughter from going too far into the dark side.

During her chat with Colbert, Weisz — who can now be seen in Amazon’s miniseries adaptation of David Cronenberg’s disturbing classic Dead Ringers — talked about how Craig has been introducing their five-year-old to the beloved franchise.

“It was like a father-daughter bonding experience, and they started on the original ones,” Weisz explained. “My daughter got obsessed. She kept saying, ‘Google this. Google this. What does Darth Vader look like under his mask?'”

It got so much that Weisz grew a little concerned. “She wants to know everything, and she’s obsessed with mythology. I said to him, to her dad, ‘I think this is too much for her. It’s too intense.’ So he decided to tell her that Star Wars is broken.”

They were in London when Craig told her that. When they returned to New York City, their daughter asked, “Is Star Wars broken in New York, too?” They said yes.

As it happens, Craig appears, sort of, in The Force Awakens, the seventh in the main storyline, briefly playing a Storm Trooper, though you can’t see his face, only hear him. The two let their daughter see his scene but that’s it.

As for Weisz, she’s vaguely sure she’s seen the Star Wars films, but she’s clearly no expert. She couldn’t even name how many films there have been, guessing, wrongly, that it’s 12. Granted, it has been a while since there’s been an actual Star Wars movie, though that will soon change.

You can watch Weisz’s Colbert appearance in the video above.

