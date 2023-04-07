Three New Live-Action ‘Star Wars’ Movies Are Coming

The Star Wars franchise is about to get a whole lot bigger. On Friday, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced a slate of three new live-action films while speaking at London’s Star Wars Celebration. According to The Daily Beast, the three movies — collectively — will span the entire Star Wars timeline.

Daisy Ridley will return as Rey in what is likely to be the first of the three films to arrive and the first Star Wars movie since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. In what will be a huge step forward for the space opera’s cinematic universe, the still-untitled film is set to be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel), making her the first woman and the first person of color to helm a Star Wars feature. James Mangold (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) and Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Ahsoka) will direct the other two features.

According to a press release:

James Mangold’s movie will go back to the dawn of the Jedi, while Dave Filoni’s will focus on the New Republic, and close out the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and other Disney+ series. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s film will be set after the events of Rise of Skywalker, and feature Daisy Ridley back as Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order.

It’s big news for Star Wars fans, who have come to expect a fair amount of discord from their Star Wars headlines in recent years, as more than a dozen writers and directors have been hired and fired (or walked away) from the franchise. Kennedy’s announcement seems like a step in the right direction.

(Via The Daily Beast)