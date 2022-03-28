What a difference less than a week makes. This time last Sunday, Rachel Zegler — one of the stars of Best Picture nominee West Side Story — was lamenting on Instagram comments about not being invited to the Oscars. A couple days later, suddenly she was going after all. It’s been one of the most talked about parts of a show that was chaotic even before it began (and chaotic when it began, too). And when the young actress found herself presenting an award, she couldn’t help but zing the Academy.

Rachel Zegler made it to the #Oscars (with some shade) pic.twitter.com/63DCpzqm1M — The Chat  (@LiveOnTheChat) March 28, 2022

Zegler took the stage alongside excessively tall Euphoria star (and Deep Water player) Jacob Elordi. “I can’t believe we’re here tonight at the Oscars,” Elordi said. “It’s definitely a little scary being up here. Growing up in Australia, I never thought that I would stand on this stage.”

“And I never thought I would be here six days ago,” Zegler added, to huge laughs. “Dreams can come true pretty fast, too.”

When news broke that Zegler had finally been invited, people couldn’t help but drag the Academy for inviting people like Tony Hawk and Shaun White before they did the same for a star of a Best Picture nominee. (The skateboarder and Olympian wound up lording over a gratuitous montage dedicated to Bond films.) But as this year’s three hosts know, making fun of the Oscars during the Oscars telecast is not only kosher but apparently encouraged.