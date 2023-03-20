It’s always a little disheartening to see a cast of outstanding actors be slammed for appearing in a lackluster superhero movie. Unfortunately, that is the case for the latest Shazam! installment. The sequel was met with not-so-great reviews from critics, though fans are still having some fun (though not enough because the box office is underwhelming, too).

Rachel Zegler, who portrays the Greek goddess Athena in the movie, took to Twitter to encourage people to still see it despite the negative reviews: “hey our film is actually really good! but mostly i just absolutely loved making it and the people i met whilst doing so :) go see it! give it a chance. we have an 85% audience score for a reason.” The actress then added a collection of fun behind-the-scenes photos to show that, hey, even if you don’t like the movie, they had a good time making it.

She continued to call certain people “senselessly mean” in their backlash for the film, which opened last week to a (somehow) lackluster $30 million at the box office. “Some people out there and just being… senselessly mean. And it’s unnecessary. And I know, I know, ‘If you can’t handle the heat…’ and all that nonsense, and you’re right. But our film is actually very good, it’s just cool to hate on fun nowadays. That’s okay. We’re good.”

Compared to the powerhouse that is Marvel, DC is not having a great time out there. After Black Adam and Shazam!, the whole universe in an odd place while James Gunn gets to work retooling the whole place. It’s okay, everyone will unite in harmony later this year when Barbie hits theaters.

(Via Deadline,Twitter)