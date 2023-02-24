With Shazam: Fury of the Gods set to hit theaters next month, Helen Mirren stopped by The Graham Norton Show to promote her performance as the villainous goddess Hespera. There was just one small problem: Mirren has no idea what the movie is about. She knows she plays some sort of vengeful goddess alongside Lucy Liu, and that’s pretty much where here knowledge of the film taps out.

“Don’t ask me about the plot, it’s too complicated,” Mirren told Norton via Insider. “[Lucy Liu and I] are angry goddesses wearing unbelievably heavy costumes. It was very hot and uncomfortable and in fact, Lucy said at the end of the first day’s shooting, ‘They are trying to kill us,’ in all seriousness.”

As for how Mirren ended up playing a DC Comics villain, she was one of the millions of people who made the original film a surprising success.

“I wanted to do it because I loved the first ‘Shazam!'” Mirren said. “It was sweet and funny. I am not a big superhero-type person, but I loved the idea of it and happily signed up for the second one. It is great.”

Not for nothing, Mirren isn’t a stranger to blockbuster filmmaking. The iconic actress has become a permanent fixture in the Fast and Furious films, and she’s even confessed that she begged Vin Diesel for a part (and to maybe drive one of the cars).

“He found this great little role for me, which was perfect,” Mirren told The Hollywood Reporter last year. “I’d just never done anything like that before — one of those big, big movies. And, in my vanity, I just loved driving and really wanted to do my own driving in a fast car.”

Shazam: Fury of the Gods opens March 17 in theaters.

(Via Insider)