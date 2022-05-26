Prolific screen and television star Ray Liotta has reportedly passed away. According to Deadline, the Goodfellas star passed away in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic shooting the film Dangerous Waters. He was 67 years old and leaves behind a daughter, Karsen, and a fiancée, Jacy Nittolo.

Liotta was experiencing a “career resurgence” thanks to performances in The Many Saints of Newark and Marriage Story. The actor also recently wrapped filming on the Cocaine Bear movie helmed by Elizabeth Banks. Via Deadline:

He had his “who’s thar?” turn in the Jonathan Demme-directed Something Wild and got a Golden Globe nomination, and then played banned Chicago superstar Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams. He then quickly followed playing gangster Henry Hill in Scorsese’s Goodfellas, opposite Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in what was to be the defining role of his career. The ruggedly handsome, blue eyed Liotta was a perfect Henry Hill, narrating a tale of his growth into an organized crime gang.

At the time of this writing, there are few details on the cause of Liotta’s death, but he will be sorely missed. With a whopping 126 acting credits under his belt, Liotta was a welcomed presence going all the way back to the 1990s. The guy could do comedy, drama, and everything in between. He even worked with The Muppets, twice, and fans of the iconic Jim Henson creations were quick to pay tribute to Liotta following the news of his passing. But he’ll be remembered most for Goodfellas, with good reason. Watch this scene again if you haven’t recently. Or even if you have. This is all really sad but we can remember the great work he did, too.

(Via Deadline)