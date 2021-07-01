First things first — yes, you did read that right. Cocaine Bear. Cocaine. Bear.

Announced earlier this year, the upcoming film directed by Elizabeth Banks and inspired by a true story has caused quite a stir and countless jokes and memes. We now have a better look at who is joining in on all the fun and boy is the list stacked. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Keri Russell, Ray Liotta, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson and Jesse Tyler Ferguson are all set to star in the Universal project that begins shooting this August.

Cocaine Bear recounts a story reported by The New York Times back in 1985, in which a 175-pound black bear consumed no less than 70 pounds of cocaine that was dropped from an airplane by a local drug smuggler named Andrew Thornton. While some assumed the film would be a comedic romp a la Sharknado, Jimmy Warden, the film’s writer, said the script is a “character-driven thriller,” that, if it’s anything like the news story, will end in tragedy for the poor fuzzy guy. While, interestingly enough, this isn’t the first time this story’s graced our screens, based on this cast it sounds like it sure will elevate it to new heights.

As of right now, everything else about the project is being kept under wraps, but man are we ready to see where this goes.