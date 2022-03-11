The Batman Robert Pattinson
Warner Bros.
Movies

Robert Pattinson Has A Predictably Weird Answer For His Favorite Batman Villain

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

It’s hard to tell when Robert Pattinson is lying is during interviews. OK, sometimes it’s easy, like when the chaotic quarantine king was promoting Water for Elephants (a movie we all remember and still quote to this day) on the Today show and said that “one of the clowns died” the first time he went to the circus. But other times, it’s a 50/50 tossup.

Take, for instance, a recent interview with Brut México where Pattinson was asked to name his favorite Batman villain. He didn’t go with Joker, or Riddler, or Mr. Freeze. Instead, The Batman star picked Condiment King, who made his DC debut in Batman: The Animated Series. I could explain what Condiment King’s “deal” is (it’s not hard to guess), but I’ll let Pattinson do it.

“There’s a bad guy in the animated series called Condiment King. I just think it’s the greatest idea. It’s a guy who sprays mustard and ketchup at people, and I just think it’s such a great idea for a bad guy,” he said. Is he lying, or 100 percent serious? I can’t tell.

You be the judge:

The one thing I know for sure: you should watch the Condiment King episodes of Harley Quinn. And every episode of Harley Quinn. It’s a good show. And unlike Pattinson, you don’t have to worry about whether I’m telling the truth. I would never lie about my love of Bane.

(Via CBR)

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Artists To Watch For March 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×