I Can’t Stop Watching Sly Stallone In The New ‘Rocky IV’ Doc

Picture Sylvester Stallone in the winter of his life — still handsome, still barrel-chested, but now with a gray, Hemingway-esque beard framing his perfectly square, granite jaw. He is staring at a video screen while impulsively squeezing an exercise hand grip. But he is not the jovially cold-blooded Sly of cinematic legend. This Sly is in a philosophical mood. Whereas he was once tormented by redneck cops in First Blood, he is now troubled by life’s most profound existential questions.

“It’s like laying on your deathbed going, ‘Why I didn’t I just say I love everyone?'” he says. “‘Why didn’t I just get along? Why didn’t I make amends?'”

The punchline of this scenario is that Stallone’s soul searching occurs while watching one of the most enjoyably dumb blockbusters of the 1980s, Rocky IV. Written and directed by Sly at the height of his fame in 1985, Rocky IV grossed $300 million and endures as a Cold War memento and cheesy pop-culture quote machine. While it’s hardly a paragon of high art cinema, high art cinema is rarely as fun as saying (extremely Ivan Drago voice) “I muhst braaak you.”

The incongruity between Sly’s intense introspection and the movie he’s contemplating couldn’t be starker. But for Stallone, Rocky IV apparently signifies some unfinished business. Prevented from working on his next film by the pandemic, the restless 75-year-old turned in 2020 to his fifth directorial effort with the intention of reshaping the Rocky franchise’s slickest and most excessive installment as the work of an older, wiser and more patient filmmaker. He set about re-editing the film, subbing in 38 minutes of previously unreleased footage. Released on streaming platforms last week as Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago, Stallone’s professed goal was to inject his comic-book boxing movie with a little more real-life, flesh-and-blood humanity.

Fortunately for us, this re-editing process was captured with an iPhone camera held by Stallone’s friend and collaborator John Herzfeld, who turned the footage into a weirdly engrossing “making of” documentary currently available on YouTube. I’m dubious on whether Rocky vs. Drago actually improves on the original Rocky IV. (More on that later.) But the “making of” documentary, which I’ve watched several times this week, has definitely changed my perception of the movie as well as Stallone. It’s ultimately more compelling than either version of Rocky IV.

Starting with the original Rocky in 1976, Stallone wrote and/or directed many of his highest-grossing films himself. And the ones he didn’t direct were no doubt guided by him to a significant degree. But he’s rarely talked about as an auteur or even as a genre specialist whose peers in his prime in the ’70s and ’80s would have been far more lauded filmmakers like John Carpenter, James Cameron, and John McTiernan. In his own mind, however, Rocky IV is the product of a highly personal point of view, as evidenced by Stallone obsessing over it decades after the fact. In the documentary, we see him break down seemingly minor aspects of the movie like Orson Welles describing each frame of Citizen Kane.

And yet Stallone somehow never comes off as pretentious, even when he casually drops a reference to the 20th century Romanian-French absurdist playwright Eugene Ionesco. (Surely, some enterprising critic will now liken the iconoclastic one-man army Rambo to the loner protagonist of Rhinoceros.) Instead, Sly is clearly working out something in his own life — specifically, his feelings about aging and mortality — by working over Rocky IV.



“Imagine getting a shot to re-edit your life,” he muses. “That’s the beauty of film.”

Back when Rocky IV was the third highest-grossing movie of 1985 — it was bested only by Back To The Future and Stallone’s own Rambo: First Blood Part II — it was savaged by critics as jingoistic hogwash, the very worst of Reagan era, anti-Russian propaganda. In the movie, Stallone once again plays Rocky Balboa, the lovable underdog from the streets of Philadelphia who becomes heavyweight champion of the world. Reconciled with one-time rival and now BFF Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), Rocky tries to talk his pal out of an exhibition match against a fearsome foe from the USSR, a walking stick of steroid butter named Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren).