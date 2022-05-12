Rosamund Pike is owed an Oscar. Deadline reports that Pike, who earned an Oscar nomination for her staggering, charming, and chilling performance in 2014’s Gone Girl is starring in a new film from Oscar-nominated director and Oscar-winning screenwriter Emerald Fennell, who wrote and directed 2020’s Promising Young Woman.

Promising Young Woman earned its star Carey Mulligan an Oscar nominee for best actress, and the film was also nominated for best picture. Not much is known about Fennell’s new film, titled Saltburn, but Pike will star and it is set to be filmed over the summer in the UK, per Deadline. The outlet also reports that the film is about an aristocratic English family. That’s also what Downton Abbey is about, but Fennell’s take will very likely be very different.

Rosamund Pike is coming for her Oscar, so hopefully, Euphoria and The Kissing Booth trilogy star and very tall person Jacob Elordi, who has also been cast in Saltburn according to Deadline, won’t ruin it for her. Irish actor Barry Keoghan who most recently portrayed an “Unseen Arkham Prisoner” in Matt Reeves’ The Batman has also joined the cast. Will this finally be the role where Elordi proves he can act? If his performance in Deep Water is any indication, then the answer is a solid no.