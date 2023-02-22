Nearly 18 months after the on-set incident which claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Alec Baldwin’s western Rust is looking to resume production, and this news arrives after Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter charges were lowered.

The movie will re-start production this spring, this time on the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana (not that one). The new ranch has been used to as a one-stop shop for various Montana productions, like the high-budget B movie Murder at Yellowstone City, and the western-themed Rolls-Royce commercial (!?).

Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have been previously charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. The first hearing for Baldwin is set for this Friday, and he could face up to a maximum of 18 months in prison. As of now, the actor is still signed on to the film, which he also co-wrote himself.

Meanwhile, Baldwin has been fighting at least five suits related to the incident, including one by Hutchins’ family. As for now, it seems like Baldwin will try to take his case to a jury instead of agreeing to a plea deal, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But Baldwin has maintained his innocence throughout the whole ordeal and claims that the crew members were negligent and did not provide property safety training, though reports have been piling up against him on that front.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)