The late, great John Candy is Canadian royalty, and the favorite actor of another notorious Canuck, Ryan Reynolds. In the latest episode of David Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Reynolds revealed how far his appreciation for the Home Alone and Planes, Trains, and Automobiles actor goes.

“Growing up, I had a real obsession, quite genuinely, with John Candy. And I still do. Steve Martin, a lot of the guys that came out of SNL,” Reynolds said. “If I’m flummoxed in a scene or I can’t figure out a way in, I will just copy them. That sort of [Martin’s character] Neal Page, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, kind of aggressively unimpressed, kind of over-it character. I just love that, I can never get enough.” Reynolds added that in John Hughes’ 1987 comedy, Candy reads a “non-fiction soft porn” book called The Canadian Mounted, which he had recreated for Deadpool and Deadpool 2:

“It’s supposed to be this non-fiction soft porn, basically. One of those sorts of trash, way sub-Danielle Steel. We’re talking nasty. He reads it in Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. And I have that book. Not the exact one he’s holding but I had it remade for Deadpool. I’m carrying it under my arm in a number of scenes. I don’t think anyone’s ever actually seen on camera, but it’s just those little things that you try to never forget those people that have helped you grow you where you are.”

Of course, Reddit caught it. But now everyone can be reminded of Candy’s greatness (and to watch Uncle Buck tonight).

