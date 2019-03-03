Universal Pictures

It’s been 25 years since the death of John Candy, the comedy legend who was one of many vets of the legendary sketch comedy show SCTV to successfully cross over into a thriving and prolific film career. He was only a staple of movies for about 15 years, but in that time he managed a litany of classic performances — in Splash, in Planes, Trains and Automobiles, in Spaceballs, in Uncle Buck, even in his lone serious (yet still pretty funny) turn in Oliver Stone’s JFK.

The day has seen countless tributes from fans who will never forget him. One of those is Ryan Reynolds, fellow actor and fellow Canadian, who posted a montage tribute on Twitter created by his team (or whoever the ambiguous “we” denotes).

It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing. We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero. If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure. Thanks to @chriscandy4u and @therealjencandy. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/dHvuviKnBs — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 3, 2019

It’s a moving ode from someone who enjoys making internet videos, complete with Paul Young’s weepy “Everytime You Go Away” as accompaniment. Of course, being about John Candy, it’s really a battering ram of joy. Candy was a force of nature — a guaranteed shot of happiness, whether his character himself was happy or in bug-eyed, freaked-out distress.