Scarlett Johansson Is Launching Her Own Skincare Line

Scarlett Johansson seemingly has a lot of time on her hands since she closed the book on her Black Widow character last year. She has been featured in Super Bowl ads, dropped out of an Apple+ movie, and also had a baby, which is a pretty hefty undertaking. Now, she is adding another venture to her plate by launching a skincare line called The Outset.

Johansson shared a collection of mysterious but appealing photos to The Outset’s Instagram account, with the expected launch date of March 1st. The brand’s tagline is “Clean and effective skincare to elevate your everyday.”

While details are a little sparse, the actress admitted last year she wanted to venture into a beauty brand at some point. She told Vogue Magazine that she wanted something to represent who she is. “I’ve been the face of several luxury brands throughout my career, and all of those experiences were really wonderful, I guess I always felt that I was sort of playing a character in those campaigns, and as I evolved, I wanted to create and represent a brand that was true to me. ”

The Outset has yet to announce their products (or their prices) but from the looks of their Instagram, there will be creams, lotions, and various items so that you, too, can look like a fresh-faced Scarlett Johansson.