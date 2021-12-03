Scarlett Johansson has exited an Apple Original Film, Ghosted, which has transformed the movie from an Avengers to a Knives Out reunion. Taking her place is Ana de Armas who will star opposite Chris Evans in the “romantic action adventure” directed by Dexter Fletcher. Johansson leaving the project, which is being described as reminiscent of Romancing the Stone, was reportedly amicable and came down to the usual scheduling conflict. Via Deadline:

Apple acquired the high-profile project over the summer. It is described as a high concept romantic action adventure film. The change comes because the intent is to get the picture into production by February, and the timing didn’t work out for Johansson. Ellison led the charge to bring in de Armas, who’s about as hot an actress out there right now after Knives Out and No Time to Die, and Blonde.

Ghosted will be de Armas and Evans’ third collaboration. Following Knives Out, the two recently worked together with Ryan Gosling on Netflix’s The Gray Man, which re-teamed Evans with Marvel directors Joe and Anthony Russo. However, de Armas is becoming just as in-demand as the former Captain America. Following her standout performance in the latest Bond movie, No Time to Die, de Armas was quickly snatched up by the John Wick universe where she’ll star in the spinoff film, Ballerina.

