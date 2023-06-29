The first thought upon watching this delightful trailer for Scrapper might be: that’s the same dude from Triangle of Sadness? Indeed it is! Shape-shifting completely, Harris Dickinson has morphed from the peacocking model in the Palmde d’Or winner to a nervous, empathetic mess of an absentee father in this Sundance winner.

That’s a solid track record for indie love.

Plus, Charlotte Regan’s film looks like a warm cup of soup on a chilly day.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“This vibrant and inventive father-daughter comedy follows Georgie (Lola Campbell), a resourceful 12-year-old girl who secretly lives alone in her flat in a working class suburb of London following the death of her mother. She makes money stealing bikes with her best friend Ali (Alin Uzun) and keeps the social workers off her back by pretending to live with an uncle. Out of nowhere, her estranged father Jason (Harris Dickinson; Triangle of Sadness, Beach Rats) arrives and forces her to confront reality. Uninterested in this sudden new parental figure, Georgie is stubbornly resistant to his efforts. As they adjust to their new circumstances, Georgie and Jason find that they both still have a lot of growing up to do. Winner of a Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival, Scrapper is full of spirit, humor, and formal inventiveness that sets it apart from much of British working-class cinema. Dickinson and remarkable newcomer Campbell imbue irresistible charm into this moving and frequently hilarious story of two emotionally tangled people: a grieving kid thrust into adulthood and a father in over his head.”

Looks like we can add them to the historic list of cinematic Bicycle Thieves.

Scrapper hits limited theaters August 25th.