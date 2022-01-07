With a week to until it slices its way into theaters, the first reactions to Scream are in, and critics are loving the fifth installment that brings back original cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette. (The Boys star Jack Quaid is also along for the ride.) If there’s a recurring theme amongst the social media take, it’s praise for the film’s sharp writing that critics are calling some of the best of the franchise.

“The new #Scream is a BLAST & my favorite since the original,” writes Erik Davis. “There’s some sharp writing here – a nice balance of well-crafted scares & amusing commentary on modern horror. It also pokes a lot of fun at itself, too, while remaining a bloody whodunnit & a damn good time. I’m a fan!”

“#Scream freakin’ slays!” writes Simon Thompson. “It’s a textbook example of how to revive and reinvigorate a franchise and do it in killer style. Brutal genius, it has the razor-sharp smarts of the finest entries in the series with a third act that absolutely nails it. Two thumbs way up!”

There was also plenty of love for the original trio of Campbell, Cox, and Arquette that should go over huge with longtime Scream fans.

“As someone who has been in love with this franchise for a little over 25 years now, I totally and completely loved @ScreamMovies,” writes Heather Wixson. “Brutal kills, fun mystery & both the Legacy cast & newbies were great. Wes would be proud.”

You can see more Scream reactions below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

Scream stabs its way into theaters on January 14, 2022.