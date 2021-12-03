With its release a little over a month away, the new Scream movie just released a trio of character posters featuring the stars from the original film: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette. While, technically, the movie is the fifth installment in the franchise, the filmmakers decided to pull a Halloween and call this latest chapter Scream instead of the less-confusing Scream 5.

First up is Campbell reprising her breakout role, Sidney Prescott. According to Campbell, she almost passed on returning for the fifth film because it would be the first installment without Wes Craven at the helm, but she was swayed when directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not) sent her a “beautiful letter.” The filmmaking team listed the first Scream and Craven’s work as their inspiration for becoming directors, and Campbell was sold.

Up next is Cox and Arquette reprising their roles as Gail Weathers and Dewey Riley, respectively. As for why all three are holding the Ghostface mask… that’s anyone’s guess, but we’re sure it will no doubt play into the mystery of who’s stabbing a whole lot of people, as these things do.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

Scream will knife its way into theaters on January 14, 2022.

(Via Scream on Twitter)