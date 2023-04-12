Remember the Dark Universe? You might not! Back in 2017 It was supposed to turn the old stable of Universal monsters — Dracula, Frankenstein (and his Creature), the Mummy, the Invisible Man, the Wolf Man, etc — into another Avengers/DCEU. It died after its very first entry, but out of its ashes something beautiful was born: solitary one-offs that allow directors to put unique spins on the classics. First there was The Invisible Man with Elisabeth Moss, then (one still-ongoing pandemic later) Renfield.

Now, according to Deadline, there’s another. Scream (the fifth one) and Scream VI directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet — from the collective known as Radio Silence — have signed up with Universal Pictures to do their own twist on the Universal monster canon.

Which will they go with? Will we get some brooding new twist on the Creature from the Black Lagoon? A psychologically messed-up take on the Wolf Man? Maybe a redo of that cool Invisible Man sequel where the allies have an invisible agent infiltrate the Nazi powers? Perhaps a new monster? Hang tight on that, because what creature they’re going with has yet to be made public.

What’s more, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillet, who broke through with the nifty Ready or Not, won’t be getting to their Universal monster movie for a bit. First they have to make the seventh Scream, which was rushed into production after Scream VI re-confirmed that the longtime meta horror franchise was indeed back in business. Just as Tom Cruise saved movies with Top Gun: Maverick, he also wound up inadvertently saving Universal monster movies by making a truly terrible entry.

