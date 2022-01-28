Sean Penn Keeps Hating On Men Wearing Skirts For Some Reason

Sean Penn has definitely said and done some questionable things in the past and, for some reason that isn’t quite clear, he keeps doubling down on men who wear skirts.

Earlier this month, Penn told i News that he thinks men in America are “wildly feminized” in a string of strange, off-topic comments. “I don’t think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did. But I don’t think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them.”

In an interview with The Independent, Penn — who once claimed to have farted in the presence of El Chapo — was asked to clarify his comments, maybe in an effort to have him clear the air. Instead, he just made it weird again. He said the following, basically equating femininity to wearing skirts:

I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminized. I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them. There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.

Since when is surrendering jeans a power move against men? The comments seem a little misguided for someone who has played many roles that explored masculinity.

Penn is promoting his new movie Flag Day with daughter Dylan, who stars in the drama. His daughter remained quiet and “stared into space” during her father’s strange comments.

It’s not the first time Penn has said some, uh, weird things. Last summer, the actor criticized “cancel culture, which is an interesting take for someone who doesn’t know how to use a laptop. He also wasn’t a big fan of the #MeToo movement.