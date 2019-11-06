Apple TV+ Debuts The Chilling Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Servant’

For his first TV show since Wayward Pines (which I only remember for the crime of squandering Carla Gugino), M. Night Shyamalan has taken his talents to Apple TV+. Servant is a half-hour (heck yeah) psychological thriller that “follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home,” according to the official plot description. The trailer gets off to an immediately unsettling start, with a baby rocking in and out of focus; the clips also reveals the immediate “twist” of the show, so fair warning.

“I don’t even know if I would call this TV. We’re going to have to come up with like a new term for this. ‘Long-form content?’ That’s not sexy at all. But I really enjoyed this format much, much more than I anticipated,” Shyamalan said about the series. “I found it super rewarding because when I make my movies, it’s very isolated. I mean I have my crew and the cast, but it’s very much me. It’s just, you know, I’m working with one group of people and we’re doing one thing, whereas with a show, there’s multiple directors and I’m working with another writer and we’re rotating different departments as we’re going.”

Created by Tony Basgallop, Servant, which stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free (Myrcella from Game of Thrones), and Rupert “Is That Ron Weasley from Harry Potter?” Grint, premieres on November 28.