The only thing Hollywood loves adapting more than comic books these days are stories ripped from the headlines.

Universal Pictures just dropped the first trailer for its journalism drama She Said, an adaptation of New York Times reporters Meghan Twohey and Jodi Kantor’s book She Said, which documents their investigative reporting on influential film producer Harvey Weinstein’s history of abuse, harassment, and assault of dozens of women. Their reporting jumpstarted the MeToo movement in 2017 and, five years later, it’s getting the Hollywood treatment, because of course it is.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis: “Two-time Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation— a story that helped propel the #MeToo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever.”

The She Said trailer follows Twohey and Kantor as they discover the extent of Weinstein’s abuse and as they work together to convince women to go on the record. The trailer shows a quick scene featuring a faceless Weinstein’s voice on a conference call. Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in March 2020 for two charges including third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sex act. His earliest possible release date is November 9, 2039, when he will be 87 years old.

She Said is directed by Maria Schrader (Unorthodox) with an adapted screenplay from Rebecca Lenkiewicz (Disobedience). Mulligan and Kazan are joined by a star-studded ensemble cast including Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Samantha Morton, Jennifer Ehle, Tom Pelphrey and Adam Shapiro.